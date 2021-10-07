Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are favored by 3.5 points when they hit the road to play the Washington State Cougars (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Martin Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 59.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -3.5 59

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have scored at least 59 points only twice this year.

Washington State's games have gone over 59 points in two opportunities this season.

This season, the two teams have combined to average 59 points per game, which is the same threshold as Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 46.6 points per game, 12.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Beavers games this season is 62.8, 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 59.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 59.6 points, 0.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Beavers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Beavers put up 11 more points per game (36) than the Cougars surrender (25).

Oregon State is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25 points.

The Beavers collect 436.8 yards per game, 50.8 more yards than the 386 the Cougars give up per matchup.

In games that Oregon State totals more than 386 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Beavers have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 11 takeaways .

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Washington State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Cougars put up just 1.4 more points per game (23) than the Beavers allow (21.6).

Washington State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.

The Cougars rack up just nine fewer yards per game (350.2) than the Beavers give up per matchup (359.2).

In games that Washington State piles up over 359.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats