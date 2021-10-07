The Oregon State Beavers (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are favored by 3.5 points when they hit the road to play the Washington State Cougars (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Martin Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 59.
Odds for Oregon State vs. Washington State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon State
-3.5
59
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State and its opponents have scored at least 59 points only twice this year.
- Washington State's games have gone over 59 points in two opportunities this season.
- This season, the two teams have combined to average 59 points per game, which is the same threshold as Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.6 points per game, 12.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Beavers games this season is 62.8, 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 59.
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 59.6 points, 0.6 more than the set total in this contest.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Beavers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Oregon State's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Beavers put up 11 more points per game (36) than the Cougars surrender (25).
- Oregon State is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25 points.
- The Beavers collect 436.8 yards per game, 50.8 more yards than the 386 the Cougars give up per matchup.
- In games that Oregon State totals more than 386 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Beavers have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 11 takeaways .
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Cougars have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Washington State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Cougars put up just 1.4 more points per game (23) than the Beavers allow (21.6).
- Washington State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.
- The Cougars rack up just nine fewer yards per game (350.2) than the Beavers give up per matchup (359.2).
- In games that Washington State piles up over 359.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Washington State
36
Avg. Points Scored
23
21.6
Avg. Points Allowed
25
436.8
Avg. Total Yards
350.2
359.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
386
7
Giveaways
11
11
Takeaways
11