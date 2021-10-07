The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) are slight, 1-point favorites as they try to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The over/under is set at 39.5 points for the game.
Odds for Steelers vs. Broncos
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined for 39.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
- Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 39.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 37.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 35.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Steelers games this season is 45.5, 6.0 points above Sunday's over/under of 39.5.
- The 43.1 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- The Steelers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.
- This year, the Steelers score 4.5 more points per game (16.8) than the Broncos give up (12.3).
- Pittsburgh is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 12.3 points.
- The Steelers average 301.8 yards per game, 34 more yards than the 267.8 the Broncos give up per matchup.
- In games that Pittsburgh churns out over 267.8 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Steelers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Broncos.
Broncos stats and trends
- In Denver's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Denver's games this season have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.
- The Broncos score just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Steelers surrender (23.3).
- When Denver puts up more than 23.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Broncos average 353.8 yards per game, only four fewer than the 357.8 the Steelers give up.
- When Denver totals more than 357.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Broncos have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Steelers.
Home and road insights
- The Steelers are winless ATS (0-2) as 1-point favorites or more at home.
- Steelers home games this season average 44.3 total points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).
- The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0) on the road as 1-point underdogs or more.
- This season, Broncos away games average 43.5 points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).
