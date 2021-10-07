October 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is brought down by a group of Green Bay Packers defenders during a game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) are slight, 1-point favorites as they try to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The over/under is set at 39.5 points for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Steelers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined for 39.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 39.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 37.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Steelers games this season is 45.5, 6.0 points above Sunday's over/under of 39.5.

The 43.1 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Steelers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.

This year, the Steelers score 4.5 more points per game (16.8) than the Broncos give up (12.3).

Pittsburgh is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 12.3 points.

The Steelers average 301.8 yards per game, 34 more yards than the 267.8 the Broncos give up per matchup.

In games that Pittsburgh churns out over 267.8 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Steelers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Broncos.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Broncos.

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Denver's games this season have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.

The Broncos score just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Steelers surrender (23.3).

When Denver puts up more than 23.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos average 353.8 yards per game, only four fewer than the 357.8 the Steelers give up.

When Denver totals more than 357.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Steelers.

Home and road insights

The Steelers are winless ATS (0-2) as 1-point favorites or more at home.

Steelers home games this season average 44.3 total points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0) on the road as 1-point underdogs or more.

This season, Broncos away games average 43.5 points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.