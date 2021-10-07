Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) celebrates after catching a pass for two point conversion against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (4-0, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between MWC opponents at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium. New Mexico is a 19.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 42.5.

Odds for San Diego State vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -19.5 42.5

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State's games this season have gone over 42.5 points three of four times.

New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 11.1 points lower than the two team's combined 53.6 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 3.3 points fewer than the 45.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Aztecs games this season feature an average total of 45.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.1 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 8.6 points more than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

In San Diego State's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Aztecs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 19.5 points or more (in two chances).

San Diego State has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).

The Aztecs rack up 36.8 points per game, 10.0 more than the Lobos surrender per outing (26.8).

San Diego State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 26.8 points.

The Aztecs collect 29.6 more yards per game (378.8) than the Lobos give up per contest (349.2).

When San Diego State picks up more than 349.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aztecs have five giveaways this season, while the Lobos have seven takeaways .

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

New Mexico's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Lobos put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Aztecs give up (19).

When New Mexico puts up more than 19 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos average only 11.3 more yards per game (300.6) than the Aztecs allow per matchup (289.3).

When New Mexico churns out more than 289.3 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos have seven giveaways this season, while the Aztecs have seven takeaways .

Season Stats