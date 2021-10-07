Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's top running games meet when the No. 24 SMU Mustangs (5-0, 0-0 AAC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Navy Midshipmen (1-3, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 15 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Mustangs are heavy, 13.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 55.5 points for the contest.

Odds for SMU vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total SMU -13.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of four games this season.

Navy's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.6, is 3.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.2 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The Mustangs and their opponents have scored an average of 68.6 points per game in 2021, 13.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 9.4 points above the 46.1 average total in Midshipmen games this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Mustangs have always covered the spread this season when favored by 13.5 points or more.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Mustangs put up 42.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the Midshipmen allow per contest (32.5).

SMU is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.5 points.

The Mustangs average 532.4 yards per game, 182.6 more yards than the 349.8 the Midshipmen allow per matchup.

In games that SMU amasses more than 349.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (5).

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has covered the spread twice this year.

The Midshipmen have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Navy has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this season (three times in four games with a set point total).

This year the Midshipmen put up 5.8 fewer points per game (16) than the Mustangs give up (21.8).

The Midshipmen rack up 127.6 fewer yards per game (293) than the Mustangs allow (420.6).

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the Mustangs have forced turnovers (9).

