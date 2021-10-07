Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The South Alabama Jaguars (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are favored by 3.5 points when they hit the road to play the Texas State Bobcats (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) in Sun Belt action on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The point total for the game is set at 52.5.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -3.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama has not yet combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points in a game this year.

Texas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 3.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.1 points fewer than the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Jaguars games this season is 50, 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 52.5 .

The 52.5-point total for this game is 8.3 points below the 60.8 points per game average total in Bobcats games this season.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

Thus far this season South Alabama has two wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This year, the Jaguars rack up 12.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bobcats give up (36.8).

The Jaguars average 69.5 fewer yards per game (365.5), than the Bobcats allow per outing (435).

The Jaguars have six giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have seven takeaways .

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has covered the spread twice this year.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Texas State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Bobcats put up 7.7 more points per game (24.5) than the Jaguars give up (16.8).

Texas State is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Bobcats average 43.7 more yards per game (332.5) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (288.8).

Texas State is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 288.8 yards.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats