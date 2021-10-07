The Miami Dolphins (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is a 10-point favorite in the contest. The game has a point total of 48.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Dolphins
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in three of four games this season.
- Miami's games have gone over 48 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Sunday's over/under is two points higher than the combined 46 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 5.6 points under the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 52.3, 4.3 points more than Sunday's total of 48.
- The 48 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 44.5 average total in Dolphins games this season.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread once this season.
- This season, the Buccaneers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10 points or more.
- Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).
- The Buccaneers average 30.5 points per game, 3.2 more than the Dolphins surrender per contest (27.3).
- When Tampa Bay puts up more than 27.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Buccaneers collect 399.5 yards per game, just 11.2 more than the 388.3 the Dolphins allow per matchup.
- When Tampa Bay totals over 388.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Buccaneers have five giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have six takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Dolphins.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Thus far this season Miami has two wins against the spread.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Dolphins score 15.5 points per game, 10.8 fewer than the Buccaneers give up (26.3).
- The Dolphins collect 123 fewer yards per game (252) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (375).
- This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over six times, while the Buccaneers have forced 6 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 10-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- Buccaneers home games this season average 52.3 total points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (48).
- Dolphins away games this season average 44.3 total points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).
Powered by Data Skrive.