The Miami Dolphins (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is a 10-point favorite in the contest. The game has a point total of 48.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in three of four games this season.

Miami's games have gone over 48 points in only one opportunity this season.

Sunday's over/under is two points higher than the combined 46 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 5.6 points under the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 52.3, 4.3 points more than Sunday's total of 48.

The 48 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 44.5 average total in Dolphins games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread once this season.

This season, the Buccaneers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Buccaneers average 30.5 points per game, 3.2 more than the Dolphins surrender per contest (27.3).

When Tampa Bay puts up more than 27.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Buccaneers collect 399.5 yards per game, just 11.2 more than the 388.3 the Dolphins allow per matchup.

When Tampa Bay totals over 388.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have five giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have six takeaways.

Dolphins stats and trends

Thus far this season Miami has two wins against the spread.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Dolphins score 15.5 points per game, 10.8 fewer than the Buccaneers give up (26.3).

The Dolphins collect 123 fewer yards per game (252) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (375).

This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over six times, while the Buccaneers have forced 6 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home, as 10-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Buccaneers home games this season average 52.3 total points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

Dolphins away games this season average 44.3 total points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

