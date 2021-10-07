Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Darion Dunn (4) jumps over TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a competitive contest between Big 12 opponents when the TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech is a 1.5-point underdogs. The point total is set at 60.

Odds for TCU vs. Texas Tech

Favorite Spread Total TCU -1.5 60

Over/Under Insights

TCU and its opponents have combined for 60 points only two times this season.

Texas Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.6, is 10.6 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 58.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 60 over/under in this contest.

Horned Frogs games have an average total of 59.2 points this season, 0.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.7 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.

TCU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Horned Frogs score 4.2 more points per game (35) than the Red Raiders allow (30.8).

When TCU records more than 30.8 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs collect 44.5 more yards per game (431.5) than the Red Raiders give up per contest (387).

When TCU totals more than 387 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Horned Frogs have six turnovers, one fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (7).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Red Raiders have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This season the Red Raiders put up 8.3 more points per game (35.6) than the Horned Frogs allow (27.3).

Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.3 points.

The Red Raiders rack up 40.8 more yards per game (437.8) than the Horned Frogs give up per contest (397).

When Texas Tech churns out over 397 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (6).

Season Stats