Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) pulls in a catch during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 005

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) will fight to halt their four-game losing streak as they are 4.5-point underdogs against the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The game's point total is 48.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 48.5 points three of four times.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 42.3 points per game, 6.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 8.1 points under the 56.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 1.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Titans have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Titans rack up 23.8 points per game, five fewer than the Jaguars surrender per matchup (28.8).

The Titans average 24 fewer yards per game (394.5) than the Jaguars give up per contest (418.5).

When Tennessee churns out more than 418.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has covered the spread once this season.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This year the Jaguars rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Titans give up (27.8).

The Jaguars collect 36.8 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Titans give up per outing (358.3).

When Jacksonville churns out over 358.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Titans have forced (2).

Home and road insights

The average total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Away from home, the Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Titans away games average 49.3 points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.