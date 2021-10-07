Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked scoring defense will visit the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Gamecocks are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs. The contest has a point total of 57.

Odds for Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -10.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points only twice this season.

South Carolina has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 6.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.8 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.

Volunteers games this season feature an average total of 59.7 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57 over/under in this game is 7.9 points higher than the 49.1 average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the Volunteers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Volunteers score 23.4 more points per game (40.8) than the Gamecocks surrender (17.4).

Tennessee is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 17.4 points.

The Volunteers collect 474.4 yards per game, 173.8 more yards than the 300.6 the Gamecocks allow per contest.

In games that Tennessee piles up more than 300.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over six times this season, eight fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (14).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

South Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

This season the Gamecocks average just 0.6 more points per game (22.4) than the Volunteers surrender (21.8).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 21.8 points.

The Gamecocks average just 9.6 fewer yards per game (329.6) than the Volunteers allow per outing (339.2).

When South Carolina totals over 339.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats