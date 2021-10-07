The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked scoring defense will visit the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Gamecocks are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs. The contest has a point total of 57.
Odds for Tennessee vs. South Carolina
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tennessee
-10.5
57
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points only twice this season.
- South Carolina has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 6.2 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.8 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.
- Volunteers games this season feature an average total of 59.7 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57 over/under in this game is 7.9 points higher than the 49.1 average total in Gamecocks games this season.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- This season, the Volunteers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Volunteers score 23.4 more points per game (40.8) than the Gamecocks surrender (17.4).
- Tennessee is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 17.4 points.
- The Volunteers collect 474.4 yards per game, 173.8 more yards than the 300.6 the Gamecocks allow per contest.
- In games that Tennessee piles up more than 300.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over six times this season, eight fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (14).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- This season, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- South Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).
- This season the Gamecocks average just 0.6 more points per game (22.4) than the Volunteers surrender (21.8).
- South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 21.8 points.
- The Gamecocks average just 9.6 fewer yards per game (329.6) than the Volunteers allow per outing (339.2).
- When South Carolina totals over 339.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|South Carolina
40.8
Avg. Points Scored
22.4
21.8
Avg. Points Allowed
17.4
474.4
Avg. Total Yards
329.6
339.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
300.6
6
Giveaways
9
7
Takeaways
14