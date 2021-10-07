Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Toledo Rockets (3-2, 0-0 MAC) when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between MAC rivals at the The Glass Bowl. Toledo is favored by 12.5 points. The contest's point total is 52.5.

Odds for Toledo vs. Northern Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -12.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have scored at least 52.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.

In 60% of Northern Illinois' games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

Saturday's total is 6.3 points lower than the two team's combined 58.8 points per game average.

The 50.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.3 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 56.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 3.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12.5 points or more (in two chances).

Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Rockets rack up 30.2 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Huskies give up per outing (33.6).

Toledo is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.6 points.

The Rockets collect 396.8 yards per game, 22.4 fewer yards than the 419.2 the Huskies allow per outing.

Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 419.2 yards.

This year, the Rockets have two turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (5).

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Northern Illinois' games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Huskies put up 28.6 points per game, 12 more than the Rockets surrender (16.6).

Northern Illinois is 3-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.6 points.

The Huskies collect 79.8 more yards per game (377) than the Rockets give up (297.2).

Northern Illinois is 3-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 297.2 yards.

The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times, three fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats