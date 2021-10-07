Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs after the catch against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Troy Trojans (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) bring college football's 19th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 4 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Trojans are 5.5-point favorites. A total of 50 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Troy vs. Georgia Southern

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Troy -5.5 50

Over/Under Insights

Troy has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in a game this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 50 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.2 points higher than the combined 48.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 50.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.8 more than the 50 total in this contest.

The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Troy's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.

The Trojans put up 10.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Eagles surrender (33.8).

The Trojans collect 165.4 fewer yards per game (337.2), than the Eagles allow per matchup (502.6).

The Trojans have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Troy at SISportsbook.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has covered the spread twice this season.

This year, the Eagles have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Eagles score eight more points per game (25) than the Trojans surrender (17).

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 17 points.

The Eagles rack up 130.6 more yards per game (396.6) than the Trojans give up (266).

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 266 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over three times, seven fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats