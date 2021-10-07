Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) gets a pass off as he is reached by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jacolbe Cowan (93) during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on September 18, 2021. Ohio State won the game 41-20. Osu21tlsa Bjp 914

Two of the nation's top passing offenses square off when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-4, 0-0 AAC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Memphis Tigers (3-2, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 22 passing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Golden Hurricane are 3-point favorites. The point total for the game is set at 61.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Memphis

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -3 61

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have combined for 61 points just two times this season.

Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 59.6 points per game, 1.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 65.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.6 more than the 61 total in this contest.

The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 57.5, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 61 .

The 63.4 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 2.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Golden Hurricane have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.

The Golden Hurricane score 22.2 points per game, 10.0 fewer than the Tigers give up per matchup (32.2).

The Golden Hurricane collect just 15.4 fewer yards per game (449.6) than the Tigers allow per matchup (465).

Tulsa is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 465 yards.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Memphis' games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Tigers rack up four more points per game (37.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up (33.4).

When Memphis scores more than 33.4 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers rack up 77.4 more yards per game (474.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up per outing (396.8).

When Memphis piles up over 396.8 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats