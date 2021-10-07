The UAB Blazers (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 4.5-point favorites when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) in conference action on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Protective Stadium. A 49-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for UAB vs. Florida Atlantic
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UAB
-4.5
49
Over/Under Insights
- UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points only twice this year.
- Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 49 points in three of five chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 56 points per game, seven more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 45.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Blazers games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.7 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Blazers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Blazers score just 2.2 more points per game (23.6) than the Owls surrender (21.4).
- UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.4 points.
- The Blazers average 371.2 yards per game, only 19 fewer than the 390.2 the Owls give up per matchup.
- When UAB amasses more than 390.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (7).
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Florida Atlantic has three wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Florida Atlantic's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year the Owls average 8.6 more points per game (32.4) than the Blazers allow (23.8).
- Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 23.8 points.
- The Owls average 472.8 yards per game, 102 more yards than the 370.8 the Blazers allow.
- Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 370.8 yards.
- The Owls have turned the ball over six times, one fewer times than the Blazers have forced turnovers (7).
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Florida Atlantic
23.6
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
21.4
371.2
Avg. Total Yards
472.8
370.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.2
8
Giveaways
6
7
Takeaways
7