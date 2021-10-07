UAB Blazers wide receiver Trea Shropshire (11) catches a long pass for a touchdown during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.

The UAB Blazers (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 4.5-point favorites when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) in conference action on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Protective Stadium. A 49-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for UAB vs. Florida Atlantic

Favorite Spread Total UAB -4.5 49

Over/Under Insights

UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points only twice this year.

Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 49 points in three of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 56 points per game, seven more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 45.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Blazers games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.7 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Blazers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Blazers score just 2.2 more points per game (23.6) than the Owls surrender (21.4).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.4 points.

The Blazers average 371.2 yards per game, only 19 fewer than the 390.2 the Owls give up per matchup.

When UAB amasses more than 390.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (7).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Florida Atlantic's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year the Owls average 8.6 more points per game (32.4) than the Blazers allow (23.8).

Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 23.8 points.

The Owls average 472.8 yards per game, 102 more yards than the 370.8 the Blazers allow.

Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 370.8 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over six times, one fewer times than the Blazers have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats