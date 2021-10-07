The UCF Knights (2-2, 0-0 AAC) host the East Carolina Pirates (3-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between AAC rivals at the Bounce House. East Carolina is a 10-point underdog. The game's over/under is set at 67.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UCF vs. East Carolina
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCF
-10
67
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in three of four games this season.
- East Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 73.2 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 59.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Knights and their opponents score an average of 64.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 67 over/under in this game is 7.6 points above the 59.4 average total in Pirates games this season.
UCF Stats and Trends
- So far this season UCF has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Knights have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.
- UCF has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).
- The Knights put up 11.4 more points per game (41) than the Pirates give up (29.6).
- UCF is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 29.6 points.
- The Knights collect only 17.5 more yards per game (496.5) than the Pirates allow per contest (479).
- UCF is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 479 yards.
- The Knights have turned the ball over five times this season, seven fewer than the Pirates have forced (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- So far this season East Carolina has two wins against the spread.
- The Pirates have been underdogs by 10 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- East Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Pirates put up just 1.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Knights allow (30.3).
- East Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.3 points.
- The Pirates average 441.4 yards per game, 74.1 more yards than the 367.3 the Knights give up.
- East Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 367.3 yards.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Knights have forced (5).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|East Carolina
41
Avg. Points Scored
32.2
30.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.6
496.5
Avg. Total Yards
441.4
367.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
479
5
Giveaways
7
5
Takeaways
12