Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn talks with quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) during the second quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (2-2, 0-0 AAC) host the East Carolina Pirates (3-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between AAC rivals at the Bounce House. East Carolina is a 10-point underdog. The game's over/under is set at 67.

Odds for UCF vs. East Carolina

Favorite Spread Total UCF -10 67

Favorite Spread Total UCF -10 67

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in three of four games this season.

East Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 73.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 59.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Knights and their opponents score an average of 64.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 67 over/under in this game is 7.6 points above the 59.4 average total in Pirates games this season.

UCF Stats and Trends

So far this season UCF has one win against the spread.

This season, the Knights have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

UCF has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).

The Knights put up 11.4 more points per game (41) than the Pirates give up (29.6).

UCF is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 29.6 points.

The Knights collect only 17.5 more yards per game (496.5) than the Pirates allow per contest (479).

UCF is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 479 yards.

The Knights have turned the ball over five times this season, seven fewer than the Pirates have forced (12).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

So far this season East Carolina has two wins against the spread.

The Pirates have been underdogs by 10 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

East Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Pirates put up just 1.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Knights allow (30.3).

East Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.3 points.

The Pirates average 441.4 yards per game, 74.1 more yards than the 367.3 the Knights give up.

East Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 367.3 yards.

The Pirates have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Knights have forced (5).

Season Stats