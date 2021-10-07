Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly watches game action against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes meet when the UCLA Bruins (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Arizona Wildcats (0-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. UCLA is favored by 16 points. An over/under of 61 is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCLA vs. Arizona

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -16 61

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 61 points in three of five games this season.

Arizona's games have yet to go over 61 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.4 points per game, 8.6 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.4 points greater than the 59.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 63.5 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 61 total in this game is 7.7 points higher than the 53.3 average total in Wildcats games this season.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bruins won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 16 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Bruins put up 4.4 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats give up (31).

UCLA is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 31 points.

The Bruins collect 65.6 more yards per game (429.4) than the Wildcats give up per outing (363.8).

In games that UCLA churns out more than 363.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have three takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Arizona has two wins against the spread.

The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 16 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats put up 17 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Bruins allow (28.6).

The Wildcats rack up 363 yards per game, 45 fewer yards than the 408 the Bruins allow.

When Arizona piles up more than 408 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Bruins' takeaways (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats