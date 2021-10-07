Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-6) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the UMass Minutemen (0-5) in conference action on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The total is 57 points for this game.

Odds for UConn vs. UMass

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UConn -3.5 57

Over/Under Insights

UConn has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points only two times this year.

So far this season, 60% of UMass' games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.

The two teams combine to score 31.1 points per game, 25.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 86.9 points per game, 29.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Huskies and their opponents score an average of 54.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Minutemen have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

UConn's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Huskies score 16.5 points per game, 30.7 fewer than the Minutemen surrender per matchup (47.2).

The Huskies rack up 270.2 yards per game, 247.4 fewer yards than the 517.6 the Minutemen give up per matchup.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Minutemen have forced (5).

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has covered the spread two times this season.

This year, the Minutemen have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

UMass' games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This year the Minutemen score 25.1 fewer points per game (14.6) than the Huskies give up (39.7).

The Minutemen average 188.7 fewer yards per game (271) than the Huskies give up (459.7).

The Minutemen have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats