The USC Trojans (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) bring the 19th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Utah Utes (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 13 passing defense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Trojans are 3-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 52.5.

Odds for USC vs. Utah

Favorite Spread Total USC -3 52.5

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.9 points lower than the two team's combined 61.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 57.8 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Utes have averaged a total of 48.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Trojans have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

USC's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Trojans put up 33.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Utes give up per matchup (22.3).

When USC scores more than 22.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Trojans average 138.2 more yards per game (439.2) than the Utes allow per contest (301).

USC is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 301 yards.

This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Utes' takeaways (6).

Utah Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Utah is winless against the spread.

Utah's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Utes average 28 points per game, 3.6 more than the Trojans surrender (24.4).

Utah is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.

The Utes collect only 5.1 more yards per game (366.5) than the Trojans allow (361.4).

The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 10 takeaways .

