The USC Trojans (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) bring the 19th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Utah Utes (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 13 passing defense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Trojans are 3-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 52.5.
Odds for USC vs. Utah
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-3
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- USC and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.9 points lower than the two team's combined 61.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 57.8 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Utes have averaged a total of 48.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Trojans have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- USC's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Trojans put up 33.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Utes give up per matchup (22.3).
- When USC scores more than 22.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Trojans average 138.2 more yards per game (439.2) than the Utes allow per contest (301).
- USC is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 301 yards.
- This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Utes' takeaways (6).
Utah Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Utah is winless against the spread.
- Utah's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Utes average 28 points per game, 3.6 more than the Trojans surrender (24.4).
- Utah is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.
- The Utes collect only 5.1 more yards per game (366.5) than the Trojans allow (361.4).
- The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|USC
|Stats
|Utah
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
28
24.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.3
439.2
Avg. Total Yards
366.5
361.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301
10
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
6