Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) strips the ball from UTEP Miners quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) are slight, 2-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup with the UTEP Miners (4-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The over/under is 44.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTEP vs. Southern Miss

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UTEP -2 44.5

Over/Under Insights

UTEP and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points only two times this year.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 44.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.6 points per game, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Miners games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 9.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.2 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 6.7 points more than this game's over/under.

UTEP Stats and Trends

In UTEP's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Miners have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Miners put up just two fewer points per game (25.8) than the Golden Eagles surrender (27.8).

UTEP is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.8 points.

The Miners average 52.2 more yards per game (387.4) than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (335.2).

In games that UTEP churns out over 335.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Miners have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTEP at SISportsbook.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Southern Miss has one win against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This year the Golden Eagles score 6.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Miners give up (23.8).

The Golden Eagles average 22 fewer yards per game (288.8) than the Miners give up per contest (310.8).

When Southern Miss piles up over 310.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats