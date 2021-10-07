The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) are slight, 2-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup with the UTEP Miners (4-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The over/under is 44.5 for the outing.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UTEP vs. Southern Miss
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UTEP
-2
44.5
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points only two times this year.
- Southern Miss' games have gone over 44.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 51.6 points per game, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- Miners games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 9.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.2 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 6.7 points more than this game's over/under.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- In UTEP's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Miners have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Miners put up just two fewer points per game (25.8) than the Golden Eagles surrender (27.8).
- UTEP is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.8 points.
- The Miners average 52.2 more yards per game (387.4) than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (335.2).
- In games that UTEP churns out over 335.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Miners have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTEP at SISportsbook.
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Southern Miss has one win against the spread.
- The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2 points or more.
- Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- This year the Golden Eagles score 6.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Miners give up (23.8).
- The Golden Eagles average 22 fewer yards per game (288.8) than the Miners give up per contest (310.8).
- When Southern Miss piles up over 310.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|Southern Miss
25.8
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
27.8
387.4
Avg. Total Yards
288.8
310.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.2
10
Giveaways
12
8
Takeaways
5