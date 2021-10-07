Sep 24, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Christian Turner (0) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers free safety Joey Blount (29) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0, 0-0 ACC) are 6-point favorites when they visit the Syracuse Orange (3-2, 0-0 ACC) in conference action on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. A 57-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -6 57

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.8, is 11.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 39 points per game, 18 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents have scored an average of 63.9 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 6.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Demon Deacons score 17.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Orange allow (20.8).

When Wake Forest scores more than 20.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons average 160 more yards per game (444.6) than the Orange give up per contest (284.6).

In games that Wake Forest churns out more than 284.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five times, while the Orange have forced five.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

In Syracuse's five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Orange have been underdogs by 6 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Orange rack up 12.2 more points per game (30.4) than the Demon Deacons surrender (18.2).

Syracuse is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.

The Orange collect only one more yard per game (391.6) than the Demon Deacons allow (390.6).

The Orange have six giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats