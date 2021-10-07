The No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0, 0-0 ACC) are 6-point favorites when they visit the Syracuse Orange (3-2, 0-0 ACC) in conference action on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. A 57-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Syracuse
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wake Forest
-6
57
Over/Under Insights
- Wake Forest and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.
- Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.8, is 11.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 39 points per game, 18 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Demon Deacons and their opponents have scored an average of 63.9 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 6.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Demon Deacons have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Demon Deacons score 17.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Orange allow (20.8).
- When Wake Forest scores more than 20.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Demon Deacons average 160 more yards per game (444.6) than the Orange give up per contest (284.6).
- In games that Wake Forest churns out more than 284.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five times, while the Orange have forced five.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- In Syracuse's five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Orange have been underdogs by 6 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Orange rack up 12.2 more points per game (30.4) than the Demon Deacons surrender (18.2).
- Syracuse is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.
- The Orange collect only one more yard per game (391.6) than the Demon Deacons allow (390.6).
- The Orange have six giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wake Forest
|Stats
|Syracuse
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
30.4
18.2
Avg. Points Allowed
20.8
444.6
Avg. Total Yards
391.6
390.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
284.6
5
Giveaways
6
13
Takeaways
5