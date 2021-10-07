Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Adam Cofield (7) gets tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and defensive tackle Jacob Slade (64) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (5-0, 0-0 C-USA) in conference play on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The point total is set at 70.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -3.5 70

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to put up more than 70 points just two times this year.

UTSA and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 70 points in a game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.6 points lower than the two team's combined 73.6 points per game average.

The 52.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.4 fewer than the 70 total in this contest.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 60.3, 9.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 70 .

The 70 total in this game is 10.1 points above the 59.9 average total in Roadrunners games this season.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has covered the spread two times this season.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.

The Hilltoppers rack up 21.4 more points per game (39) than the Roadrunners allow (17.6).

When Western Kentucky puts up more than 17.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Hilltoppers average 520.5 yards per game, 223.3 more yards than the 297.2 the Roadrunners give up per outing.

Western Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up more than 297.2 yards.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over three times this season, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have forced (10).

UTSA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTSA is 4-1-0 this season.

The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UTSA's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Roadrunners average 34.6 points per game, comparable to the 35 the Hilltoppers allow.

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 35 points.

The Roadrunners average 28.1 fewer yards per game (431.4) than the Hilltoppers allow (459.5).

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Hilltoppers have forced (3).

Season Stats