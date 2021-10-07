Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (4-1, 0-0 MAC) are 11-point favorites when they host the Ball State Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. An over/under of 58 is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Ball State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -11 58

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 58 points only two times this year.

Ball State's games have yet to go over 58 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 45.8 points per game, 12.2 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.8 points greater than the 51.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 60.7, 2.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 58.

The 53.8 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan is 3-1-1 against the spread this year.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when favored by 11 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Broncos rack up three fewer points per game (26.6) than the Cardinals give up (29.6).

The Broncos rack up 409 yards per game, just 2.8 more than the 406.2 the Cardinals give up per outing.

Western Michigan is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 406.2 yards.

The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have four takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.

Ball State Stats and Trends

So far this year Ball State has one win against the spread.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 11 points or more.

Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year the Cardinals put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Broncos allow (21.6).

Ball State is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 21.6 points.

The Cardinals average only 8.2 more yards per game (308) than the Broncos allow (299.8).

Ball State is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 299.8 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats