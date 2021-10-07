Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst reacts to a play during the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) are 10-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. The total has been set at 42 points for this matchup.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -10 42

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined for 42 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in three of six games this season.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points higher than the combined 39.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 8.2 points fewer than the 50.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 5.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.4 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 13.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Badgers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Badgers average 18.5 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Fighting Illini surrender per matchup (24.7).

The Badgers rack up 65.5 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Fighting Illini give up per outing (417.3).

The Badgers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Fighting Illini have forced (10).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 10 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Fighting Illini score 4.8 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Badgers allow (25.5).

When Illinois scores more than 25.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini rack up 101.5 more yards per game (350.5) than the Badgers give up (249).

In games that Illinois totals more than 249 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This year the Fighting Illini have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Badgers' takeaways (3).

Season Stats