Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver Micah Davis (0) is tackled by Florida Atlantic Owls cornerback Zyon Gilbert (24) and linebacker Caliph Brice (9) as linebacker Noah Bush (51) defends in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Air Force Falcons (4-1, 0-0 MWC) the edge when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between MWC rivals at Falcon Stadium. Air Force is favored by 5 points. The game has an over/under of 46.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Air Force vs. Wyoming

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Air Force has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points only two times this season.

Wyoming's games have gone over 46.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 22.4 points lower than the two team's combined 68.9 points per game average.

The 39.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.6 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.4, 1.9 points more than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The 46.5-point total for this game is 3.8 points below the 50.3 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have been favored by 5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Falcons put up 34.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Cowboys give up per outing (23.3).

When Air Force records more than 23.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Falcons rack up 444 yards per game, 109.2 more yards than the 334.8 the Cowboys allow per outing.

In games that Air Force piles up more than 334.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has covered the spread one time this season.

Wyoming's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Cowboys score 34.5 points per game, 17.9 more than the Falcons give up (16.6).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 16.6 points.

The Cowboys collect 82.4 more yards per game (368) than the Falcons allow per matchup (285.6).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 285.6 yards.

The Cowboys have four giveaways this season, while the Falcons have seven takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats