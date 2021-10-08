Publish date:
Air Force vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Air Force Falcons (4-1, 0-0 MWC) the edge when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between MWC rivals at Falcon Stadium. Air Force is favored by 5 points. The game has an over/under of 46.5 points.
Odds for Air Force vs. Wyoming
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Air Force
-5
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- Air Force has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points only two times this season.
- Wyoming's games have gone over 46.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 22.4 points lower than the two team's combined 68.9 points per game average.
- The 39.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.6 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.4, 1.9 points more than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- The 46.5-point total for this game is 3.8 points below the 50.3 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Falcons have been favored by 5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Falcons put up 34.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Cowboys give up per outing (23.3).
- When Air Force records more than 23.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Falcons rack up 444 yards per game, 109.2 more yards than the 334.8 the Cowboys allow per outing.
- In games that Air Force piles up more than 334.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways .
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has covered the spread one time this season.
- Wyoming's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Cowboys score 34.5 points per game, 17.9 more than the Falcons give up (16.6).
- Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 16.6 points.
- The Cowboys collect 82.4 more yards per game (368) than the Falcons allow per matchup (285.6).
- Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 285.6 yards.
- The Cowboys have four giveaways this season, while the Falcons have seven takeaways .
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|Wyoming
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
34.5
16.6
Avg. Points Allowed
23.3
444
Avg. Total Yards
368
285.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
334.8
2
Giveaways
4
7
Takeaways
8