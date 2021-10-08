Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Deantre Prince (5) closes in during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 0-0 SEC) will test their 21st-ranked pass offense against the Texas A&M Aggies (3-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 25 passing defense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Crimson Tide are heavily favored by 18 points in the contest. The point total is 51 for the contest.

Odds for Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -18 51

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over 51 points in all five games this season.

Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 69 points per game, 18 more than the total in this contest.

The 30.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.2 fewer than the 51 total in this contest.

Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 64.1 points, a number 13.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 18 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 33 more points per game (45.6) than the Aggies surrender (12.6).

Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 12.6 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 141.4 more yards per game (461.2) than the Aggies give up per matchup (319.8).

In games that Alabama churns out more than 319.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Crimson Tide have three giveaways this season, while the Aggies have four takeaways .

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Aggies score 23.4 points per game, 5.2 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (18.2).

Texas A&M is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.

The Aggies collect 376.2 yards per game, 91.2 more yards than the 285 the Crimson Tide give up.

When Texas A&M totals over 285 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Aggies have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Crimson Tide's takeaways (8).

