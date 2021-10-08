Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is a 5-point favorite in the contest. The game has a 50-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in all four games this season.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.8, is 11.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2020, 2.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 50 total in this game is 0.6 points above the 49.4 average total in 49ers games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 3-1-0 this year.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Cardinals rack up 9.5 more points per game (35) than the 49ers surrender (25.5).

When Arizona puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cardinals collect 104.2 more yards per game (440.5) than the 49ers give up per contest (336.3).

In games that Arizona churns out more than 336.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over four times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (1).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the 49ers.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has covered the spread one time this year.

San Francisco's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This season the 49ers score 5.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Cardinals surrender (21.3).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.

The 49ers collect only 18.5 more yards per game (375.8) than the Cardinals give up (357.3).

In games that San Francisco amasses over 357.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The 49ers have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

The average point total in Cardinals home games this season is 50.5 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (50).

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point underdogs or more away from home.

49ers away games this season average 47.5 total points, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).

Powered by Data Skrive.