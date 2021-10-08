Publish date:
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Arizona Cardinals (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is a 5-point favorite in the contest. The game has a 50-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers
Over/under insights
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in all four games this season.
- San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.8, is 11.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2020, 2.4 more than Sunday's total.
- The 50 total in this game is 0.6 points above the 49.4 average total in 49ers games this season.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Against the spread, Arizona is 3-1-0 this year.
- The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5 points or more.
- Arizona's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Cardinals rack up 9.5 more points per game (35) than the 49ers surrender (25.5).
- When Arizona puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Cardinals collect 104.2 more yards per game (440.5) than the 49ers give up per contest (336.3).
- In games that Arizona churns out more than 336.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over four times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (1).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the 49ers.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco has covered the spread one time this year.
- San Francisco's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This season the 49ers score 5.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Cardinals surrender (21.3).
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.
- The 49ers collect only 18.5 more yards per game (375.8) than the Cardinals give up (357.3).
- In games that San Francisco amasses over 357.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The 49ers have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have nine takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Cardinals home games this season is 50.5 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (50).
- The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point underdogs or more away from home.
- 49ers away games this season average 47.5 total points, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).
Powered by Data Skrive.