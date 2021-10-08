Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards watches game action against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Stanford Cardinal (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, October 8, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Sun Devil Stadium. Stanford is a 13-point underdog. The over/under for the game is set at 51.5.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -13 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points or more only one time this year.

So far this season, 80% of Stanford's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 51.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.4, is 11.9 points above Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 44.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 51.9, 0.4 points above Friday's over/under of 51.5.

The 54.6 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 3.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

So far this season Arizona State has two wins against the spread.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 13 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the Sun Devils put up 7.6 more points per game (34.4) than the Cardinal give up (26.8).

When Arizona State scores more than 26.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Sun Devils collect 38.4 more yards per game (442.2) than the Cardinal allow per contest (403.8).

In games that Arizona State churns out more than 403.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Stanford Stats and Trends

In Stanford's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Stanford's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Cardinal rack up 11.6 more points per game (29.0) than the Sun Devils give up (17.4).

Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 17.4 points.

The Cardinal average 348.8 yards per game, 63.8 more yards than the 285.0 the Sun Devils give up.

Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 285.0 yards.

This year the Cardinal have two turnovers, four fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (6).

Season Stats