Publish date:
Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Atlanta Falcons (1-3) the advantage on Sunday, October 10, 2021 against the New York Jets (1-3). Atlanta is favored by 3 points. The over/under for the outing is set at 45.
Odds for Falcons vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points only two times this year.
- New York's games have gone over 45 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 31.3, is 13.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 55.5 points per game, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.8 points per game in 2020, 3.8 more than Sunday's total.
- The 45 total in this game is 1.5 points above the 43.5 average total in Jets games this season.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
- Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Falcons put up 19.5 points per game, four fewer than the Jets surrender per contest (23.5).
- When Atlanta scores more than 23.5 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Falcons collect 319.5 yards per game, 34 fewer yards than the 353.5 the Jets give up per contest.
- This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Jets' takeaways (2).
Jets stats and trends
- New York has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Jets have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.
- New York's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Jets average 11.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than the Falcons allow (32).
- The Jets rack up 276.3 yards per game, 107 fewer yards than the 383.3 the Falcons allow.
- This season the Jets have turned the ball over eight times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (2).
Home and road insights
- At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1).
- Falcons home games this season average 48.0 total points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (45).
- The average total in Jets away games this season is 43.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (45).
