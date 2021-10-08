Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) celebrates after a touchdown with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Atlanta Falcons (1-3) the advantage on Sunday, October 10, 2021 against the New York Jets (1-3). Atlanta is favored by 3 points. The over/under for the outing is set at 45.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points only two times this year.

New York's games have gone over 45 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 31.3, is 13.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.5 points per game, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.8 points per game in 2020, 3.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 45 total in this game is 1.5 points above the 43.5 average total in Jets games this season.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Falcons put up 19.5 points per game, four fewer than the Jets surrender per contest (23.5).

When Atlanta scores more than 23.5 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Falcons collect 319.5 yards per game, 34 fewer yards than the 353.5 the Jets give up per contest.

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Jets' takeaways (2).

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Jets have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.

New York's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Jets average 11.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than the Falcons allow (32).

The Jets rack up 276.3 yards per game, 107 fewer yards than the 383.3 the Falcons allow.

This season the Jets have turned the ball over eight times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (2).

Home and road insights

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1).

Falcons home games this season average 48.0 total points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (45).

The average total in Jets away games this season is 43.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (45).

