Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is favored by a touchdown. The contest has an over/under of 46 points.
Odds for Ravens vs. Colts
Over/under insights
- Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points only twice this year.
- Indianapolis' games have gone over 46 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Monday's total is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 47.1 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.3 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.6, 3.6 points above Monday's over/under of 46.
- The 46-point over/under for this game is 0.4 points below the 46.4 points per game average total in Colts games this season.
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Ravens put up just two more points per game (26.3) than the Colts allow (24.3).
- Baltimore is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.
- The Ravens average 420 yards per game, 89.2 more yards than the 330.8 the Colts give up per matchup.
- When Baltimore picks up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Ravens have five giveaways this season, while the Colts have eight takeaways.
Colts stats and trends
- Thus far this year Indianapolis has two wins against the spread.
- Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This season the Colts score just 2.2 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Ravens surrender (23).
- Indianapolis is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 23 points.
- The Colts average 326 yards per game, 32.8 fewer yards than the 358.8 the Ravens allow.
- This season the Colts have turned the ball over four times, while the Ravens have forced 4 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- Ravens home games this season average 53.5 total points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46).
- This season, Colts away games average 44.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).
