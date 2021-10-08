October 8, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is favored by a touchdown. The contest has an over/under of 46 points.

Odds for Ravens vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points only twice this year.
  • Indianapolis' games have gone over 46 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • Monday's total is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 47.1 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.3 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.6, 3.6 points above Monday's over/under of 46.
  • The 46-point over/under for this game is 0.4 points below the 46.4 points per game average total in Colts games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

  • Baltimore has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
  • This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
  • The Ravens put up just two more points per game (26.3) than the Colts allow (24.3).
  • Baltimore is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.
  • The Ravens average 420 yards per game, 89.2 more yards than the 330.8 the Colts give up per matchup.
  • When Baltimore picks up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Ravens have five giveaways this season, while the Colts have eight takeaways.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Colts.

Colts stats and trends

  • Thus far this year Indianapolis has two wins against the spread.
  • Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
  • This season the Colts score just 2.2 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Ravens surrender (23).
  • Indianapolis is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 23 points.
  • The Colts average 326 yards per game, 32.8 fewer yards than the 358.8 the Ravens allow.
  • This season the Colts have turned the ball over four times, while the Ravens have forced 4 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Ravens home games this season average 53.5 total points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46).
  • This season, Colts away games average 44.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).

