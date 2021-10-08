Oct 2, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Drew Estrada (18) turns to run after a reception during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 13th-ranked run defense will visit the Baylor Bears (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the 13th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Mountaineers are just 2.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 44 for the contest.

Odds for Baylor vs. West Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -2.5 44

Over/Under Insights

Baylor has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44 points in four of five games this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 44 points in three of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 67 points per game, 23 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 35.4 points per game, 8.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.5 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 10.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bears have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Baylor's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Bears rack up 37 points per game, 19 more than the Mountaineers give up per outing (18).

When Baylor records more than 18 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears collect 131.8 more yards per game (447.6) than the Mountaineers allow per outing (315.8).

When Baylor totals over 315.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Bears have turned the ball over four times, while the Mountaineers have forced four.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, West Virginia is 3-2-0 this year.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year the Mountaineers rack up 12.6 more points per game (30) than the Bears give up (17.4).

West Virginia is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 17.4 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 62.4 more yards per game (377.2) than the Bears give up (314.8).

In games that West Virginia totals over 314.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over nine times, while the Bears have forced 9 turnovers.

