Oddsmakers heavily favor the Bowling Green Falcons (2-3, 0-0 MAC) when they host the Akron Zips (1-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between MAC foes at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Bowling Green is favored by 13.5 points. An over/under of 46 is set in the game.

Odds for Bowling Green vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Bowling Green -13.5 46

Over/Under Insights

Bowling Green and its opponents have scored at least 46 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this year.

Akron's games have gone over 46 points in all five opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.8, is 10.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 17.8 points fewer than the 63.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 46-point over/under for this game is 9.8 points below the 55.8 points per game average total in Zips games this season.

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Bowling Green is 5-0-0 this season.

Bowling Green's games this year have not gone over any of five set point totals.

The Falcons put up 25.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Zips surrender (42.4).

The Falcons rack up 175.2 fewer yards per game (277) than the Zips give up per outing (452.2).

The Falcons have turned the ball over seven times this season, four more turnovers than the Zips have forced (3).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Zips have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Akron's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year the Zips rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Falcons give up (21.4).

When Akron scores more than 21.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Zips average 336.8 yards per game, than the 336.8 the Falcons give up.

When Akron piles up more than 336.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Zips have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats