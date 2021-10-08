Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the No. 10 BYU Cougars (5-0) the advantage on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Boise State Broncos (2-3). BYU is favored by 6 points. The total is 57 points for this matchup.

Odds for BYU vs. Boise State

Favorite Spread Total BYU -6 57

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have combined for 57 points or more just one time this year.

So far this season, 60% of Boise State's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.8, is 4.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 14.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 55, two points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57 .

The 62.5 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Cougars have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

BYU's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Cougars put up 6.4 more points per game (29.2) than the Broncos allow (22.8).

When BYU records more than 22.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars average just 13.4 fewer yards per game (401.2) than the Broncos give up per outing (414.6).

In games that BYU picks up over 414.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over two times this season, 10 fewer than the Broncos have forced (12).

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This season the Broncos put up 13.2 more points per game (32.6) than the Cougars give up (19.4).

When Boise State scores more than 19.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Broncos collect just 0.6 fewer yards per game (378.4) than the Cougars allow (379).

In games that Boise State churns out more than 379 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats