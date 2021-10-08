Publish date:
Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Carolina Panthers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 45.
Odds for Panthers vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Carolina and its opponents have combined for 45 points or more only one time this season.
- Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 47.8 points per game, 2.8 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 43 points per game, two fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 46.0 points per game in 2020, 1.0 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 5.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina has three wins against the spread in four games this season.
- The Panthers have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Panthers put up 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per outing the Eagles give up.
- The Panthers average 33.2 more yards per game (387.5) than the Eagles allow per matchup (354.3).
- In games that Carolina picks up over 354.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (2).
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- This year, the Eagles have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Eagles put up 23.5 points per game, seven more than the Panthers give up (16.5).
- Philadelphia is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 16.5 points.
- The Eagles collect 397.5 yards per game, 146 more yards than the 251.5 the Panthers allow.
- In games that Philadelphia totals over 251.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- This season the Eagles have two turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (3).
Home and road insights
- At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- This season, Panthers home games average 44.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (45).
- Eagles away games this season average 50.0 total points, 5.0 more than this outing's over/under (45).
