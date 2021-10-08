Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston (59) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Carolina Panthers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 45.

Odds for Panthers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have combined for 45 points or more only one time this season.

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.8 points per game, 2.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 43 points per game, two fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 46.0 points per game in 2020, 1.0 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 5.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has three wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Panthers have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Panthers put up 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per outing the Eagles give up.

The Panthers average 33.2 more yards per game (387.5) than the Eagles allow per matchup (354.3).

In games that Carolina picks up over 354.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (2).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has one win against the spread in four games this year.

This year, the Eagles have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Eagles put up 23.5 points per game, seven more than the Panthers give up (16.5).

Philadelphia is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 16.5 points.

The Eagles collect 397.5 yards per game, 146 more yards than the 251.5 the Panthers allow.

In games that Philadelphia totals over 251.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This season the Eagles have two turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (3).

Home and road insights

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This season, Panthers home games average 44.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (45).

Eagles away games this season average 50.0 total points, 5.0 more than this outing's over/under (45).

