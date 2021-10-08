Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas wide receiver Dallas Dixon (6) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Desmond Little (59) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (1-4, 0-0 MAC) and the 16th-ranked passing defense will host the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 19th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Bobcats are 5-point underdogs. The total for this matchup has been set at 57 points.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Total Central Michigan -5 57

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of five games this season.

Ohio's games have gone over 57 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 45.4 points per game, 11.6 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.2 points fewer than the 59.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Chippewas and their opponents have scored an average of 57.3 points per game in 2021, 0.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5 points or more (in two chances).

Central Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Chippewas score four fewer points per game (27.6) than the Bobcats give up (31.6).

The Chippewas rack up 41.6 more yards per game (460.6) than the Bobcats allow per contest (419).

In games that Central Michigan churns out over 419 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio has one win against the spread in five games this season.

This year, the Bobcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Ohio's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Bobcats rack up 9.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Chippewas surrender (27.6).

The Bobcats rack up 341.8 yards per game, 60.6 fewer yards than the 402.4 the Chippewas give up.

This year the Bobcats have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Chippewas' takeaways (5).

Season Stats