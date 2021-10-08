Publish date:
Charlotte vs. Florida International College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Charlotte 49ers (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) and the 23rd-ranked passing defense will visit the Florida International Panthers (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) and the 25th-ranked pass offense on Friday, October 8, 2021. The Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs. The game has a 60.5-point over/under.
Odds for Charlotte vs. Florida International
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Charlotte
-3.5
60.5
Over/Under Insights
- Charlotte and its opponents have scored at least 60.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.
- Florida International's games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Friday's over/under is 6.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 59.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.
- The 49ers and their opponents score an average of 58.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Friday's total.
- The 60.5 over/under in this game is 6.2 points above the 54.3 average total in Panthers games this season.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- The 49ers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.
- Charlotte's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The 49ers score 8.4 fewer points per game (26.8) than the Panthers surrender (35.2).
- Charlotte is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 35.2 points.
- The 49ers rack up 410.0 yards per game, 92.8 fewer yards than the 502.8 the Panthers allow per outing.
- This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (3).
Florida International Stats and Trends
- So far this year Florida International has one win against the spread.
- The Panthers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- Florida International's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).
- This year the Panthers rack up the same number of points per game that the 49ers give up (24.2).
- Florida International is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.2 points.
- The Panthers rack up just 16.4 fewer yards per game (413.0) than the 49ers allow (429.4).
- Florida International is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 429.4 yards.
- This year the Panthers have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the 49ers' takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Charlotte
|Stats
|Florida International
26.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.8
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
35.2
410.0
Avg. Total Yards
413.0
429.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
502.8
6
Giveaways
8
6
Takeaways
3