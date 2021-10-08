Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers head coach Will Healy looks at the scoreboard during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte 49ers (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) and the 23rd-ranked passing defense will visit the Florida International Panthers (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) and the 25th-ranked pass offense on Friday, October 8, 2021. The Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs. The game has a 60.5-point over/under.

Odds for Charlotte vs. Florida International

Favorite Spread Total Charlotte -3.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Charlotte and its opponents have scored at least 60.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Friday's over/under is 6.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.

The 49ers and their opponents score an average of 58.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Friday's total.

The 60.5 over/under in this game is 6.2 points above the 54.3 average total in Panthers games this season.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The 49ers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Charlotte's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The 49ers score 8.4 fewer points per game (26.8) than the Panthers surrender (35.2).

Charlotte is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 35.2 points.

The 49ers rack up 410.0 yards per game, 92.8 fewer yards than the 502.8 the Panthers allow per outing.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (3).

Florida International Stats and Trends

So far this year Florida International has one win against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Florida International's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).

This year the Panthers rack up the same number of points per game that the 49ers give up (24.2).

Florida International is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.2 points.

The Panthers rack up just 16.4 fewer yards per game (413.0) than the 49ers allow (429.4).

Florida International is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 429.4 yards.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the 49ers' takeaways (6).

Season Stats