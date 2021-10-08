Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell signals that its first down in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 198

The No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0, 0-0 AAC) are 29-point favorites when they host the Temple Owls (3-2, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Nippert Stadium. The point total is set at 54 for the contest.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Temple

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -29 54

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 54 points only two times this year.

Temple has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.7, is 11.7 points above Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 44.7 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 50.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than Friday's total.

The 55.4 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

In Cincinnati's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Bearcats have been favored by 29 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Bearcats rack up 8.1 more points per game (38.3) than the Owls allow (30.2).

When Cincinnati records more than 30.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bearcats rack up 412.8 yards per game, 99.6 more yards than the 313.2 the Owls give up per matchup.

In games that Cincinnati picks up over 313.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

Temple's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Owls put up 12.9 more points per game (27.4) than the Bearcats give up (14.5).

When Temple records more than 14.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 52.9 more yards per game (362.2) than the Bearcats allow (309.3).

In games that Temple amasses over 309.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have six giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats