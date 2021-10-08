Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (3-2, 0-0 MWC) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup with the Colorado State Rams (1-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. A total of 45 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Colorado State vs. San Jose State

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -2.5 45

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points just once this season.

San Jose State's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 41.8 points per game, 3.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 45-point over/under for this game is 13.4 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Spartans games this season.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Rams have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.

This year, the Rams put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (20) than the Spartans give up (22.2).

The Rams average only 15.4 more yards per game (369), than the Spartans give up per outing (353.6).

Colorado State is 0-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up more than 353.6 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (3) this season.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has covered the spread one time this year.

This year, the Spartans are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

This season the Spartans rack up just 2.2 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Rams surrender (24).

San Jose State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24 points.

The Spartans collect 346.2 yards per game, just 1.9 more than the 344.3 the Rams allow.

When San Jose State churns out more than 344.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over eight more times (10 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats