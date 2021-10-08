Publish date:
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) a solid chance to keep their three-game winning streak going, as they are favored by a touchdown in a matchup against the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 52 points.
Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Dallas' games this season have gone over 52 points three of four times.
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in one game this season.
- Sunday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 52.3 points per game average.
- The 48.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.9 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 43.1 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 8.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Cowboys stats and trends
- In Dallas' four games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).
- This year, the Cowboys put up 7.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Giants allow (23.8).
- Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.8 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 420.8 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 382 the Giants give up per contest.
- Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 382 yards.
- This year, the Cowboys have three turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (4).
Giants stats and trends
- New York has covered the spread two times this year.
- This year, the Giants won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- New York's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Giants average 3.5 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Cowboys allow (24.3).
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.
- The Giants rack up just 12.3 fewer yards per game (384) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (396.3).
- The Giants have three giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 10 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).
- The average total in Giants away games this season is 42.0 points, 10.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).
