Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) a solid chance to keep their three-game winning streak going, as they are favored by a touchdown in a matchup against the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 52 points.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Dallas' games this season have gone over 52 points three of four times.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in one game this season.

Sunday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 52.3 points per game average.

The 48.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.9 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.1 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 8.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

In Dallas' four games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

This year, the Cowboys put up 7.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Giants allow (23.8).

Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.8 points.

The Cowboys rack up 420.8 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 382 the Giants give up per contest.

Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 382 yards.

This year, the Cowboys have three turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (4).

Giants stats and trends

New York has covered the spread two times this year.

This year, the Giants won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

New York's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Giants average 3.5 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Cowboys allow (24.3).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Giants rack up just 12.3 fewer yards per game (384) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (396.3).

The Giants have three giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).

The average total in Giants away games this season is 42.0 points, 10.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).

