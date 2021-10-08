Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars (0) and Kentucky Wildcats linebacker DeAndre Square (5) look to a referee for a touchdown call during the first quarter at Kroger Field. It was ruled a Florida Gators touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Florida Gators (3-2, 0-0 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between SEC rivals at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Vanderbilt is a 39-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 59.5 points.

Odds for Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total Florida -39 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.4, is 12.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.7 points greater than the 54.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Gators games this season is 58.3, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .

The 59.5 total in this game is 8.0 points above the 51.5 average total in Commodores games this season.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has covered the spread twice this year.

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Gators put up 31.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Commodores allow per outing (35.0).

When Florida records more than 35.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Gators average 61.8 more yards per game (509.0) than the Commodores give up per contest (447.2).

Florida is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 447.2 yards.

The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has covered the spread one time this year.

Vanderbilt has eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Commodores put up 3.8 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Gators give up (19.8).

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Commodores rack up just 6.0 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Gators give up per outing (321.4).

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 321.4 yards.

This year the Commodores have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Gators' takeaways (4).

Season Stats