Publish date:
Florida vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 20 Florida Gators (3-2, 0-0 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between SEC rivals at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Vanderbilt is a 39-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 59.5 points.
Odds for Florida vs. Vanderbilt
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-39
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.4, is 12.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 4.7 points greater than the 54.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Gators games this season is 58.3, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .
- The 59.5 total in this game is 8.0 points above the 51.5 average total in Commodores games this season.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has covered the spread twice this year.
- Florida's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Gators put up 31.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Commodores allow per outing (35.0).
- When Florida records more than 35.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Gators average 61.8 more yards per game (509.0) than the Commodores give up per contest (447.2).
- Florida is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 447.2 yards.
- The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has covered the spread one time this year.
- Vanderbilt has eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).
- The Commodores put up 3.8 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Gators give up (19.8).
- Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 19.8 points.
- The Commodores rack up just 6.0 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Gators give up per outing (321.4).
- Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 321.4 yards.
- This year the Commodores have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Gators' takeaways (4).
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
31.4
Avg. Points Scored
16.0
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
35.0
509.0
Avg. Total Yards
315.4
321.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.2
7
Giveaways
10
4
Takeaways
4