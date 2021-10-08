Publish date:
Georgia vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 0-0 SEC) and the eighth-ranked scoring offense will square off against the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC) and the 16th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 15.5 points in the outing. The game has an over/under of 46.5 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Georgia vs. Auburn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia
-15.5
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of five games this season.
- So far this season, 80% of Auburn's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 46.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 34.5 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.
- The 20.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.7 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 46.5-point total for this game is 9.6 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has played five games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 15.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 24.8 more points per game (41) than the Tigers surrender (16.2).
- Georgia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 16.2 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 432.6 yards per game, 132.2 more yards than the 300.4 the Tigers allow per matchup.
- When Georgia totals over 300.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Tigers rack up 35.4 more points per game (40) than the Bulldogs surrender (4.6).
- When Auburn records more than 4.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 478 yards per game, 297.4 more yards than the 180.6 the Bulldogs allow.
- In games that Auburn churns out more than 180.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over three times, six fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Auburn
41
Avg. Points Scored
40
4.6
Avg. Points Allowed
16.2
432.6
Avg. Total Yards
478
180.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
300.4
7
Giveaways
3
9
Takeaways
5