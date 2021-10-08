Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) avoids a tackle by Arkansas Razorbacks running back T.J. Hammonds (41) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 0-0 SEC) and the eighth-ranked scoring offense will square off against the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC) and the 16th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 15.5 points in the outing. The game has an over/under of 46.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia vs. Auburn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -15.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of five games this season.

So far this season, 80% of Auburn's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 46.5.

Saturday's over/under is 34.5 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.

The 20.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.7 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 46.5-point total for this game is 9.6 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 15.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Bulldogs rack up 24.8 more points per game (41) than the Tigers surrender (16.2).

Georgia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 16.2 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 432.6 yards per game, 132.2 more yards than the 300.4 the Tigers allow per matchup.

When Georgia totals over 300.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Tigers rack up 35.4 more points per game (40) than the Bulldogs surrender (4.6).

When Auburn records more than 4.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tigers rack up 478 yards per game, 297.4 more yards than the 180.6 the Bulldogs allow.

In games that Auburn churns out more than 180.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over three times, six fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats