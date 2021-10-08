Georgia State Panthers running back Tucker Gregg (26) takes a handoff from quarterback Darren Grainger (3) against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn17

Sun Belt foes meet when the Georgia State Panthers (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. Georgia State is favored by 16 points. The total has been set at 51 points for this matchup.

Odds for Georgia State vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Georgia State -16 51

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in four of five games this season.

UL Monroe's games have gone over 51 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 19.3 points higher than the combined 31.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 69.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 18.8 more than the 51 total in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 58.3, 7.3 points more than Saturday's total of 51.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Panthers rack up 14.4 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Warhawks allow (31.8).

The Panthers average 113.7 fewer yards per game (329.8), than the Warhawks give up per contest (443.5).

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Warhawks' takeaways (8).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Warhawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 16 points or more (in three chances).

UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Warhawks put up 23.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Panthers allow (38).

The Warhawks rack up 207.5 yards per game, 224.5 fewer yards than the 432 the Panthers allow.

The Warhawks have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (4).

Season Stats