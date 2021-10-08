Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins talks to the defense against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3, 0-0 ACC) the edge when they visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between ACC rivals at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Georgia Tech is favored by 4 points. The over/under is 61 in this game.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total Georgia Tech -4 61

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Duke's games have gone over 61 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.6 points higher than the combined 60.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 7.2 points greater than the 53.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Yellow Jackets games have an average total of 57 points this season, four fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.3 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Yellow Jackets have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets rack up 28 points per game, comparable to the 28.4 per contest the Blue Devils surrender.

Georgia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.4 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 31.8 fewer yards per game (395.2), than the Blue Devils allow per contest (427).

In games that Georgia Tech totals over 427 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have four giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have seven takeaways .

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 4 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Duke's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This season the Blue Devils rack up seven more points per game (32.4) than the Yellow Jackets allow (25.4).

Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 25.4 points.

The Blue Devils collect 137.2 more yards per game (498.4) than the Yellow Jackets give up (361.2).

Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 361.2 yards.

This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (8).

Season Stats