Georgia Tech vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3, 0-0 ACC) the edge when they visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between ACC rivals at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Georgia Tech is favored by 4 points. The over/under is 61 in this game.
Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Duke
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia Tech
-4
61
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- Duke's games have gone over 61 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.6 points higher than the combined 60.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 7.2 points greater than the 53.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Yellow Jackets games have an average total of 57 points this season, four fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.3 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Georgia Tech is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Yellow Jackets have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Yellow Jackets rack up 28 points per game, comparable to the 28.4 per contest the Blue Devils surrender.
- Georgia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.4 points.
- The Yellow Jackets rack up 31.8 fewer yards per game (395.2), than the Blue Devils allow per contest (427).
- In games that Georgia Tech totals over 427 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets have four giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have seven takeaways .
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 4 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Duke's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- This season the Blue Devils rack up seven more points per game (32.4) than the Yellow Jackets allow (25.4).
- Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 25.4 points.
- The Blue Devils collect 137.2 more yards per game (498.4) than the Yellow Jackets give up (361.2).
- Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 361.2 yards.
- This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Georgia Tech
|Stats
|Duke
28
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
395.2
Avg. Total Yards
498.4
361.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427
4
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
7