The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (3-1) square off against the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. Green Bay is a 3-point favorite in the game. The total for this game has been set at 50 points.

Odds for Packers vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 50 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 50 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 46.8 points per game, 3.2 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.2 points above the 43.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 50 over/under in this game is 5.0 points higher than the 45.0 average total in Bengals games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Packers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Packers score five more points per game (23.8) than the Bengals surrender (18.8).

When Green Bay records more than 18.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Packers average just five fewer yards per game (318), than the Bengals give up per contest (323).

Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 323 yards.

This year, the Packers have turned the ball over four times, while the Bengals have forced four.

Bengals stats and trends

So far this season Cincinnati has two wins against the spread.

The Bengals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This season the Bengals average just two fewer points per game (23) than the Packers give up (25).

The Bengals average 325.5 yards per game, just 14 more than the 311.5 the Packers give up.

In games that Cincinnati amasses more than 311.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bengals have five giveaways this season, while the Packers have six takeaways.

Home and road insights

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more at home.

Bengals home games this season average 46.8 total points, 3.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).

Away from home, the Packers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more.

The average total in Packers away games this season is 49.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

