Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates with fans after a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are only 1.5-point favorites at home at Kinnick Stadium against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Both teams have stingy defenses, with the Hawkeyes second in points per game allowed, and the Nittany Lions third. The total is 41 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa vs. Penn State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -1.5 41

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points only two times this year.

Penn State's games have gone over 41 points in three of five chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 22.2 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 23.6 points per game, 17.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Nittany Lions have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 12.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Hawkeyes have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Iowa's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Hawkeyes rack up 33.2 points per game, 21.2 more than the Nittany Lions surrender per matchup (12).

Iowa is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 12 points.

The Hawkeyes average 320 yards per game, just 5.8 more than the 314.2 the Nittany Lions give up per outing.

Iowa is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 314.2 yards.

The Hawkeyes have four giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have nine takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.

Penn State Stats and Trends

In Penn State's five games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Nittany Lions won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Nittany Lions rack up 30 points per game, 18.4 more than the Hawkeyes give up (11.6).

Penn State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team notches more than 11.6 points.

The Nittany Lions average 149.2 more yards per game (420.6) than the Hawkeyes allow (271.4).

In games that Penn State amasses more than 271.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have three giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 15 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats