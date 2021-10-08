Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect the Buffalo Bills (3-1) to put up a fight in their attempt to continue their three-game winning streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bills

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Chiefs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Chiefs rack up 33.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Bills allow per outing (11).

Kansas City is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 11 points.

The Chiefs average 210.7 more yards per game (427.5) than the Bills give up per matchup (216.8).

In games that Kansas City amasses more than 216.8 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Bills have forced (11).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Bills.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has three wins against the spread in four games this season.

Buffalo's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Bills average 33.5 points per game, the same number the Chiefs surrender.

When Buffalo puts up more than 31.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bills average 33.8 fewer yards per game (404) than the Chiefs allow per outing (437.8).

In games that Buffalo churns out over 437.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bills have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.

Home and road insights

The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.

On the road, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

Powered by Data Skrive.