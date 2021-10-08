Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Keshunn Abram (80) dives from a pass from quarterback Dustin Crum (not pictured) during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-3, 0-0 MAC) are favored by 6 points when they host the Buffalo Bulls (2-3, 0-0 MAC) in MAC action on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Dix Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 65.

Odds for Kent State vs. Buffalo

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -6 65

Over/Under Insights

Kent State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 65 points just one time this season.

Buffalo's games have gone over 65 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.8, is 11.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.2 points greater than the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 64, one point fewer than Saturday's total of 65 .

The 55.6 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 9.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in two chances).

Kent State's games this year have yet to go over the total in five opportunities.

This year, the Golden Flashes put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (24) than the Bulls surrender (24.2).

Kent State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.

The Golden Flashes average 41 more yards per game (430.4) than the Bulls allow per contest (389.4).

When Kent State picks up more than 389.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Bulls have five takeaways .

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has covered the spread once this year.

This season, the Bulls have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

This season the Bulls score just 2.2 more points per game (29.8) than the Golden Flashes surrender (27.6).

Buffalo is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 27.6 points.

The Bulls rack up 45.2 fewer yards per game (383) than the Golden Flashes allow (428.2).

This year the Bulls have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (14).

Season Stats