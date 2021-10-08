Publish date:
Kent State vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-3, 0-0 MAC) are favored by 6 points when they host the Buffalo Bulls (2-3, 0-0 MAC) in MAC action on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Dix Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 65.
Odds for Kent State vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kent State
-6
65
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 65 points just one time this season.
- Buffalo's games have gone over 65 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.8, is 11.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 13.2 points greater than the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 64, one point fewer than Saturday's total of 65 .
- The 55.6 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 9.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Kent State has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in two chances).
- Kent State's games this year have yet to go over the total in five opportunities.
- This year, the Golden Flashes put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (24) than the Bulls surrender (24.2).
- Kent State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.
- The Golden Flashes average 41 more yards per game (430.4) than the Bulls allow per contest (389.4).
- When Kent State picks up more than 389.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Bulls have five takeaways .
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has covered the spread once this year.
- This season, the Bulls have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 6 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).
- This season the Bulls score just 2.2 more points per game (29.8) than the Golden Flashes surrender (27.6).
- Buffalo is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 27.6 points.
- The Bulls rack up 45.2 fewer yards per game (383) than the Golden Flashes allow (428.2).
- This year the Bulls have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Buffalo
24
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
27.6
Avg. Points Allowed
24.2
430.4
Avg. Total Yards
383
428.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
389.4
4
Giveaways
4
14
Takeaways
5