The LSU Tigers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) are 3-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kroger Field. The point total is set at 50.5.

Odds for Kentucky vs. LSU

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -3 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in three of five games this season.

So far this season, 60% of LSU's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The two teams combine to average 60.2 points per game, 9.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 39.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 52.9, 2.4 points above Saturday's total of 50.5.

The 61.4 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Wildcats are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Wildcats score 5.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Tigers give up (23).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23 points.

The Wildcats rack up 30 more yards per game (397) than the Tigers give up per outing (367).

When Kentucky totals more than 367 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

LSU's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

This season the Tigers score 14.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Wildcats give up (16.8).

LSU is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Tigers rack up 89.6 more yards per game (374) than the Wildcats give up (284.4).

In games that LSU piles up over 284.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats