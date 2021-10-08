Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 against the Chicago Bears (2-2). The over/under for the game is set at 44.5.

Odds for Raiders vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points just twice this season.

Chicago's games have gone over 44.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's total is 2.5 points higher than the combined 42 PPG average of the two teams.

The 47.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.3 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.

Raiders games this season feature an average total of 48.5 points, a number 4.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5 total in this game is 0.1 points above the 44.4 average total in Bears games this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Raiders score 26 points per game, 3.2 more than the Bears allow per matchup (22.8).

When Las Vegas records more than 22.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders average 406.5 yards per game, 56.5 more yards than the 350 the Bears allow per matchup.

Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 350 yards.

The Raiders have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Bears have forced (6).

Bears stats and trends

So far this season Chicago has two wins against the spread.

The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Bears put up nine fewer points per game (16) than the Raiders surrender (25).

The Bears average 124.8 fewer yards per game (237) than the Raiders allow (361.8).

The Bears have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Raiders home games this season is 47.8 points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Bears away games this season average 45.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

