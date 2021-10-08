Publish date:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 against the Chicago Bears (2-2). The over/under for the game is set at 44.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Raiders vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points just twice this season.
- Chicago's games have gone over 44.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Sunday's total is 2.5 points higher than the combined 42 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 47.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.3 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.
- Raiders games this season feature an average total of 48.5 points, a number 4.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.5 total in this game is 0.1 points above the 44.4 average total in Bears games this season.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Raiders score 26 points per game, 3.2 more than the Bears allow per matchup (22.8).
- When Las Vegas records more than 22.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Raiders average 406.5 yards per game, 56.5 more yards than the 350 the Bears allow per matchup.
- Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 350 yards.
- The Raiders have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Bears have forced (6).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with the Bears.
Bears stats and trends
- So far this season Chicago has two wins against the spread.
- The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Bears put up nine fewer points per game (16) than the Raiders surrender (25).
- The Bears average 124.8 fewer yards per game (237) than the Raiders allow (361.8).
- The Bears have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Raiders home games this season is 47.8 points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
- Bears away games this season average 45.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.