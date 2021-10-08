Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Liberty Flames running back Troy Henderson (20) is ruled out of bounds on this catch in the fourth quarter as Syracuse Orange defensive back Darian Chestnut (20) defends at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-3) are big 19.5-point underdogs on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Liberty Flames (4-1). The total is 58 points for this matchup.

Odds for Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -19.5 58

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have scored at least 58 points or more only one time this year.

Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.

The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Flames games this season is 54.5, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58 .

In 2021, games involving the Blue Raiders have averaged a total of 58.9 points, 0.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Liberty Stats and Trends

In Liberty's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Flames won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Flames put up 4.8 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Raiders give up (29.4).

When Liberty scores more than 29.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Flames collect only 11.6 more yards per game (443.8) than the Blue Raiders allow per outing (432.2).

When Liberty totals more than 432.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over three times this season, 11 fewer than the Blue Raiders have forced (14).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Blue Raiders score 15.4 more points per game (30) than the Flames surrender (14.6).

When Middle Tennessee scores more than 14.6 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders average 74.8 more yards per game (341.2) than the Flames allow (266.4).

Middle Tennessee is 1-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up more than 266.4 yards.

This season the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Flames' takeaways (3).

Season Stats