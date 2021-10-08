Publish date:
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Cleveland Browns (3-1) are slight, 2-point underdogs as they look to extend their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The over/under is set at 47 points for the outing.
Odds for Chargers vs. Browns
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points just once this year.
- Cleveland's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 48.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 11.7 points greater than the 35.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Chargers games this season is 51.6, 4.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 47.
- In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Chargers stats and trends
- Los Angeles is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Chargers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
- Los Angeles' games this year have not gone over any of four set point totals.
- The Chargers put up 23.8 points per game, seven more than the Browns allow per contest (16.8).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.8 points.
- The Chargers collect 140.7 more yards per game (391) than the Browns allow per contest (250.3).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 250.3 yards.
- The Chargers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (3).
Browns stats and trends
- In Cleveland's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2 points or more.
- Cleveland's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This season the Browns rack up 6.5 more points per game (25) than the Chargers allow (18.5).
- Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.5 points.
- The Browns rack up 389.3 yards per game, 57.3 more yards than the 332 the Chargers allow.
- Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 332 yards.
- The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point favorites or greater at home.
- The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 53.5 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (47).
- Browns away games this season average 53.0 total points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).
