Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (3-1) are slight, 2-point underdogs as they look to extend their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The over/under is set at 47 points for the outing.

Odds for Chargers vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points just once this year.

Cleveland's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 48.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.7 points greater than the 35.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 51.6, 4.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 47.

In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Chargers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have not gone over any of four set point totals.

The Chargers put up 23.8 points per game, seven more than the Browns allow per contest (16.8).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.8 points.

The Chargers collect 140.7 more yards per game (391) than the Browns allow per contest (250.3).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 250.3 yards.

The Chargers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (3).

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Cleveland's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

This season the Browns rack up 6.5 more points per game (25) than the Chargers allow (18.5).

Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.5 points.

The Browns rack up 389.3 yards per game, 57.3 more yards than the 332 the Chargers allow.

Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 332 yards.

The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.

Home and road insights

The Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point favorites or greater at home.

The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 53.5 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Browns away games this season average 53.0 total points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

