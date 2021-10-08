Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers project a tight contest when the Los Angeles Rams (3-1) visit the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in a matchup between NFC West foes at Lumen Field. Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 points. The contest has a 53-point over/under.
Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points only twice this season.
- Seattle's games have gone over 53 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Thursday's total is 1.6 points lower than the two team's combined 54.6 points per game average.
- The 49.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.
- Rams games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 2.0 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 53 total in this game is 0.9 points higher than the 52.1 average total in Seahawks games this season.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Rams have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.
- This year, the Rams score 3.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Seahawks allow (25).
- Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 25 points.
- The Rams rack up 53.2 fewer yards per game (391.3) than the Seahawks allow per contest (444.5).
- This year, the Rams have turned the ball over four times, while the Seahawks have forced four.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Seahawks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Seattle's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- This year the Seahawks score just one more point per game (25.8) than the Rams allow (24.8).
- When Seattle puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Seahawks average 46.5 fewer yards per game (350.3) than the Rams give up per contest (396.8).
- The Seahawks have one giveaway this season, while the Rams have four takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more at home.
- Seahawks home games this season average 54.0 total points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (53).
- The Rams are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- This season, Rams away games average 48.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (53).
