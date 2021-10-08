Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a tight contest when the Los Angeles Rams (3-1) visit the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in a matchup between NFC West foes at Lumen Field. Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 points. The contest has a 53-point over/under.

Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points only twice this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 53 points in just one opportunity this season.

Thursday's total is 1.6 points lower than the two team's combined 54.6 points per game average.

The 49.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.

Rams games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 2.0 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 53 total in this game is 0.9 points higher than the 52.1 average total in Seahawks games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Rams have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.

This year, the Rams score 3.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Seahawks allow (25).

Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 25 points.

The Rams rack up 53.2 fewer yards per game (391.3) than the Seahawks allow per contest (444.5).

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over four times, while the Seahawks have forced four.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Seahawks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This year the Seahawks score just one more point per game (25.8) than the Rams allow (24.8).

When Seattle puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Seahawks average 46.5 fewer yards per game (350.3) than the Rams give up per contest (396.8).

The Seahawks have one giveaway this season, while the Rams have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more at home.

Seahawks home games this season average 54.0 total points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (53).

The Rams are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Rams away games average 48.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (53).

Powered by Data Skrive.